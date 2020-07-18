Dominion Energy commits $35M to HBCU’s

RICHMOND, V.A. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy recently announced the launch of a six-year $35 million initiative benefitting minority students and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
A $10 million scholarship fund will be created for African American and underrepresented minority students.
Additionally, $25 million will be provided to HBCU’s in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to a release from Dominion.
The United Fund reports that there are seven four-year HBCU’s in South Carolina: Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Morris College, SC State University, and Voorhees College.
Thomas F. Ferrell II, Dominion President and CEO, said:
“We all know there are no actions or words that will immediately heal the hurt caused by 400
years of institutional racism. But since early June, we have seen signs of change and growth.
Our country is moving forward. We are moving forward, too. This initiative is a recognition of the
important role played by these institutions in African American advancement and the importance
of education as an equalizer in society. These institutions have been foundational in the struggle
to improve the lives of African Americans and in the fight for social justice. We are pleased and
humbled to build on our company’s nearly 40-year history of supporting historically black
colleges and universities.”