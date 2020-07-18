Dominion Energy commits $35M to HBCU’s

RICHMOND, V.A. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy recently announced the launch of a six-year $35 million initiative benefitting minority students and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

A $10 million scholarship fund will be created for African American and underrepresented minority students.

Additionally, $25 million will be provided to HBCU’s in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to a release from Dominion.

The United Fund reports that there are seven four-year HBCU’s in South Carolina: Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Morris College, SC State University, and Voorhees College.

Thomas F. Ferrell II, Dominion President and CEO, said:

“We all know there are no actions or words that will immediately heal the hurt caused by 400

years of institutional racism. But since early June, we have seen signs of change and growth.

Our country is moving forward. We are moving forward, too. This initiative is a recognition of the

important role played by these institutions in African American advancement and the importance

of education as an equalizer in society. These institutions have been foundational in the struggle

to improve the lives of African Americans and in the fight for social justice. We are pleased and

humbled to build on our company’s nearly 40-year history of supporting historically black

colleges and universities.”