Dominion Energy distributes toys, food baskets to Lowcountry families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Employee volunteers with Dominion Energy distributed hundreds of food baskets to in-need families across the tri-county on Tuesday.

It was part of the utility provider’s annual “Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project.”

Employees worked to distribute about 300 food baskets and 200 toys to pre-identified families who are facing financial or other hardships.

According to Dominion Energy, the “Good Neighbor Fund” is a nonprofit organization that is run by company employees and provides financial assistance through employee and retiree referrals to families facing unexpected tragedies or emergencies.

“The Christmas Project is the culmination of a year-long effort sponsored by the Good Neighbor Fund through donations from the company’s employees and retirees,” the company said. “100% percent of donations go directly to help families in need.”

Employee volunteers followed COVID-19 safety protocols during Tuesday’s event.