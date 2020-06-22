Dominion Energy extends ‘no disconnection policy’ offers support for struggling customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is extending its ‘no disconnection’ policy and offering support for customers who may be financially struggling during the pandemic.

The utility provider offering more flexible payment plans, extending its “no disconnection” policy until mid-September and providing additional funding to EnergyShare, the year-round assistance program.

“We are committed to making it easy for customers to work with us and to find payment arrangements or plans that best match their individual budgets and circumstances,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “This is a difficult time for everyone. We want to help make it a little less stressful.”

Dominion voluntarily implemented a “no disconnection” policy for South Carolina customers who had fallen behind on their bills on March 12 and offered a range of assistance programs and payment options to help customers.

The company also will continue waiving late fees, reconnection fees and interest on arrears balances through that period. The extension and expanded support apply equally to gas and electric customers.

“During this time, we encourage customers to work with us to develop payment plans for their unique circumstances and to continue paying their bill as they normally would, if able,” Blevins said. “This will help customers avoid a larger balance later. In the coming months, we will evaluate next steps based on a range of factors, including the needs of our customers and economic conditions.”

Many of the company’s assistance options can be conveniently accessed 24/7 through a customer’s online account or Dominion Energy’s mobile app. Options include:

• Payment plans: If a customer is having trouble paying their bill, the company will help them determine the best option for their unique situation. Both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans are available. In May, we expanded our budget billing program to help some customers address past due balances. Starting this month, we are offering a special installment plan that spreads past due balances over a six-month period, with no interest charges.

• Payment assistance: Assistance is offered through EnergyShare, which is funded with company contributions, along with donations from customers, employees and retirees. The South Carolina Department of Administration’s Office of Economic Opportunity administers the EnergyShare program through community action agencies. Payment assistance is also offered through state and federal programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). More information is available at DominionEnergySC.com/assistance.

• Energy efficiency tips: Managing energy wisely will always help customers save on natural gas and electric costs. Dominion Energy provides customers with information and tips on how to be more efficient with their energy usage. Customers can visit DominionEnergy.com/WaysToSave for tips on reducing energy usage.

• Scam awareness: Amid the pandemic, scam activity spiked in South Carolina. Dominion Energy reminds customers that the company will never call and demand immediate payment or ask for payment on a pre-paid debit or gift card. If customers are unsure that a call is valid, even if a valid-looking number shows on the caller ID, they should not provide information before verifying their account/payment status by signing into their online account, reviewing their account via the company’s mobile app, or by calling the company at 800-251-7234.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s coronavirus response, visit DominionEnergy.com/Coronavirus.