Dominion Energy holds drop-in meeting to answer questions about West Ashley tree trimming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Dominion Energy plans to trim trees in West Ashley.

Tonight is your last chance to get your questions answered before work begins at a drop-in workshop at the Citadel Mall.

The plan is to prune 150 miles of trees in Ravenel, Hollywood, Redtop, the City of Charleston, Charleston County and the St. Andrews Public Service District.

At Thursday’s drop-in meeting, representatives and contractors performing the work will answer questions and talk about the pruning method.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Reserve Community Room inside the Citadel Mall.

Residents can quickly access the community room by entering Citadel Mall through the food court or Belk.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting can call 800-251-7234 with questions about tree trimming, or click here to learn more.

Tree trimming is set to begin next month and continue through 2020.