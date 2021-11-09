Power restored after squirrel causes large outage in downtown Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This outage map from Dominion Energy, a snapshot at 8:38 a.m., shows hundreds without power on the peninsula Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Dominion Energy said power was restored between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The outage was caused by a squirrel that “made contact with overhead facilities,” a spokesman said.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is investigating the source of a power outage that left hundreds of people in the dark on the peninsula.

The outage was first reported around 8:30 a.m. and is impacting homes and businesses both north and south of Broad Street, and around East Bay Street towards the port.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy SC told News 2 crews have responded to the problem and are investigating it as a possible equipment issue.

An estimated restoration time is 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES