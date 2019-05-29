Dominion Energy merges two Lowcountry business offices

Effective July 26, 2019, Dominion Energy (formerly SCE&G) will merge its Summerville customer service office at 108 N. Cedar St. with the company’s larger North Charleston location at 4481 Leeds Place West. The Summerville office will permanently close.

Declining year-to-year foot traffic, employee attrition and a continued commitment to operational and cost efficiencies led to the decision to consolidate these offices. Operations employees will remain on-site at the Summerville location.

“While we continue to identify opportunities for efficiency, meeting the needs of our customers remains a top priority,” said Sam Dozier, Dominion Energy South Carolina’s vice president of customer service. “We continue to invest in technology in order to connect with our customers in ways that are convenient for them.”

Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson reached out to News 2 and said he was concerned about the local office closure.

“I am afraid that this reduction in service by Dominion will have a negative effect on the quality of life in Summerville,” said Mayor Johnson. “There are still members of the community who use the customer service center on Cedar Street.”

While most business can be done online, customers who need to make a cash payment will continue to have access to a broad network of authorized payment locations across the state, including four in the Summerville area:

Walmart, 1317 North Main Street

Walmart, 1616 Central Ave

Walmart, 10635 Dorchester Road

Walmart, 9880 Dorchester Road

Customers can also conduct business with Dominion Energy anytime by going to the Dominion Energy website or by calling customer service at 800-251-7234 during regular business hours.