Dominion Energy offers bill saving tips during cold weather months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is offering tips to help customers save money during cold winter months.

When cold weather hits, Dominion Energy says energy use often increases – that is why they are offering tips to help customers be more energy efficient and comfortable while at home this winter.

“Colder temperatures during the winter months can make a big impact on a customer’s electric and natural gas usage and ultimately their bill,” said Ginger Greenway, program manager, energy conservation for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “There are several simple things customers can do around their homes to help conserve energy, and in return, possibly lower their energy bills.”

The utility provider says customers can manage heating costs by trying five simple energy-saving tips:

Set the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower while at home. Save more by setting the thermostat

even lower while sleeping and when away from home. A programmable or smart thermostat can

automatically lower the temperature to maximize savings. Check heating and air conditioning filters regularly. Dirty filters not only increase energy

usage, they can also damage an HVAC system. Weather-strip doors and caulk around seams, cracks and openings to keep the cold air

out. Ensure the home is sealed tight by checking for ductwork leaks or tears. Repair fallen or

crushed ductwork with mastic to seal leaks, and duct wrap can be used to insulate ductwork that

passes through unconditioned spaces. Adjust drapes and blinds according to the time of day. To benefit from the sun’s natural

warmth, keep drapes and blinds open during daylight hours. Close them during the night to

reduce the chill from cold windows. Also, insulated or heavy curtains – especially on north-facing

windows – may help keep out the cold air. Consider adjusting the water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees. Although many

manufacturers set water thermostats at 140 degrees, most households usually only require them

to be set at 120 degrees. Check the manufacturer’s guidelines about temperature settings.

You can also look into certain programs offered by Dominion Energy to help decrease energy use. These programs are subject to certain terms and conditions for eligible residential electric customers.

• EnergyWise Online Savings Store offers discounts on smart thermostats, LED light bulbs,

advanced power strips and more.

• Appliance Recycling Program enables customers to receive $50 cashback when recycling full-sized refrigerators or freezers.

• Heating & Cooling Equipment Program allows customers to receive rebates toward the cost of

purchasing and installing new Energy Star-qualified central air conditioning systems and heat

pumps, as well as making ductwork improvements in existing residences.

• Home Energy Check-up provides free in-home consultations with energy experts to help identify

ways to improve a home’s energy efficiency. The program is currently available virtually by video

chat or telephone.

Storm Team 2 says low temperatures will reach into the low 30s this week before a brief warm-up by the weekend