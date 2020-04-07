Dominion Energy offers three ways to reduce stress and conserve energy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of people across the state are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and orders from Governor Henry McMaster or local government officials.

Staying at home likely has you doing more laundry, using more electronics and keeping the house a little cooler. And not working probably has you worried about the strain on your bank account.

Dominion Energy is offering some help to customers during these trying times. Right now, they have stopped disconnection for past due bills and are offering to reconnect homes for customers whose services were shut off.

The utility provider is also offering three ways to help reduce stress by managing your utility bills and conserving energy.

1. We encourage you to use energy efficiently.

• If possible, set your thermostat to 68 on cool days and 78 on warmer days.

• Wash and dry only full loads of laundry, and regularly clean the lint trap.

• Connect multiple devices to a central power strip that can be easily turned off when devices are not in use.

• Download the Dominion Energy app from the Apple Store and Google Play by searching SC-Dominion Energy and link to “My Energy Use” to access data about your energy use and compare it to last month, or even last year.

• Get more energy-saving tips at DominionEnergySC.com/EnergyTips.

2. We are making it easier for you to do business with us.

1. Energy bills are unique for every customer, and so is the ability to pay. Dominion Energy is committed to finding a solution that best fits each customer’s needs and works with customers on a case-by-case basis to help determine what payment options or plans best match their family’s budget and circumstances.

2. We are offering payment arrangements and energy assistance funds to support our customers who are struggling to keep up with their bills.

1. If you haven’t already, consider changing your billing preference to paperless electronic billing, eBill. Especially now, one less thing to worry about is paying a bill in person or through the mail.

2. Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Dominion Energy has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment and is waiving all fees for late payment reconnections. While these measures are in place to help, we encourage customers to continue to pay their bill as they normally would, if able. This will help avoid a larger balance later.

3. We want to help you avoid scams.

1. Dominion Energy does not demand payment by phone or call customers and threaten service disconnection if the customer does not make a payment immediately.

1. Never provide identifying information over the phone, including your social security, credit or debit card numbers in response to a demand for payment.

2. If customers suspect they are being scammed, they should hang up and review their account online, on the customer mobile app or by calling the customer service number on their bill.

If you are experiencing financial difficulties, customers are encouraged to contact Dominion Energy to speak with a customer service representative. You can call 800-251-7234 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Customers can also look at some of Dominion Energy’s assistance programs online by clicking here.