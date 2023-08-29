CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Idalia is forecast to bring damaging wind, heavy rain, and flooding to much of the Lowcountry on Wednesday as the storm moves through the area, likely as a tropical storm. There is an increasing threat of power outages as a result.

Dominion Energy spokesman, Paul Fischer, said crews are preparing for any impacts from the storm and stand ready to respond.

“They’re making sure that the vehicles are ready, that they’ve got the right equipment and the right resources,” Fischer said.

While preparation efforts are underway now, Fischer explained that crews work throughout the year to be ready for severe weather events.

“So it’s year-round investments in infrastructure, making sure that we have the right people to operate and maintain that infrastructure, hardening of our system and of course safeguarding overhead lines from overgrown, hazardous trees, tree limbs and vegetation,” he said.

Fischer said downed trees and limbs are the number one reason for power outages, particularly in severe weather.

Dominion Energy will be monitoring the storm to adjust where crews are needed most.

“As we see where those pockets of potential damage are we can adjust, we can move crews from an area that’s been less impacted to an area that’s been more impacted,” he said. “And that’s going to help us respond more effectively and more efficiently.”

Fischer recommends that customers download the Dominion Energy app, as that is the quickest way to report outages and view the outage map to stay up to date with restoration efforts.

He also reminds people to stay away from any downed or damaged power lines during and after a storm.