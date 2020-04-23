Dominion Energy preps ahead of potential severe weather

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Dominion Energy says strong winds are the biggest threat during severe weather.

Strong winds are responsible for brigning down trees and power lines.

Paul Fischer with Dominion Energy says if you see a downed power line to not touch it and assume it is still energized.

If you experience a power outage Fischer says to report it.

The quickest way to do that is through their app which Dominion Energy recommends you download. It is free for customers.

“If they reported their outage our crews are aware of it we have that information and we’ll make sure that our crews work through the necessary repairs in and around that area to make sure power is restored to all customers,” said Fischer.

Dominion Energy can often restore power remotely from the operation center. If there is a tree or limb on a line crews can repair the issue quickly but Fischer says some instances take a longer amount of time.

“When we get into severe and significant winds that take down not just tree limbs but sometimes entire trees that can crush poles, bring down lines, bring down transformers crews will respond to that and have to really move from a restoration effort to a rebuild effort and sometimes that takes a little longer.”

Fischer says there are instances where dominion energy will not be able to restore power until certified electricians can repair some damages.

“Should a tree or tree limb take down a service line it can pull that weather head or meter can away from the home. In that case customers would need to contact certified electricians to make those repairs before we could safely restore power to them home.”

It is best to prepare for the storm by clearing your yard of any loose items and making sure your electronics are plugged into a surge protector that can be turned off.

You can keep up with the timeline on when power could be restored online.

“By logging on to our website going to the outages and emergency tab and clicking on the interactive outages map that Dominion Energy South Carolina has available it’s going to show events by region it’s going to also provide a total number of customers impacted in the area and you can drill down right to your street level,” said Fischer.