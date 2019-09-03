Dominion Energy ready to respond if Hurricane Dorian causes power outages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gusty winds from Hurricane Dorian will likely cause power outages across the Lowcountry this week as the storm passes near our coast.

With the switch from SCANA to Dominion Energy, the utility company said they are connected to additional resources within the organization – that includes additional crews, trucks, equipment and fleet resources.

“All of that gives us quicker access as we continue to mobilize, stage and prepare for this event,” said Paul Fischer, Public Affairs Specialist with Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy said it is important to connect with the before the storm so that you can easily report or power outages if they happen.

Customers can go to DominionEnergySC.com and register your mobile device to be able to report outages. You can also see area outages on that website.

What to expect: Fischer said Dominion Energy is staged and ready to go with more than 2,000 company resources and bringing in additional resources right now. He said they are staging about 140 line workers and tree crews in Walterboro as they prepare and watch Dorian’s track.

“We are really ready, prepared and ready to roll,” he said.