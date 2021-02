WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reporting more than a hundred power outages in West Ashley this morning after a car crash.

Reports show that the outages are along Savannah Hwy and Briarcliff Dr.

As of 5:30 a.m. there are nearly 105 power outages in the area.

Dominion Energy reports that restoration time is around 7:30 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.