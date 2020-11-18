Dominion Energy to construct new natural gas line in Mount Pleasant to keep up with growing demand

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will construct a new natural gas line in Mount Pleasant.

The utility company says the new line is needed in order to meet the growing demand for safe, reliable energy across the community.

Officials say the four-mile project will follow an existing utility right of way along Mathis Ferry Road between Bowman Road and Ferry Wharf.

They say the design will help minimize traffic disruption during construction, along with other impacts along the route.

Work is expected to begin in late-November with a completion day in the second quarter of 2021.

