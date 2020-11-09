Dominion Energy to hold public meetings on potential rate increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will hold public meetings this week to discuss a possible rate increase.

The utility company filed an application with the South Carolina Public Service Commission in August to increase its rates by approximately 7.7%, meaning the average residential household would increase by $9.68 per month if approved.

Dominion Energy and the state will hold public meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week about the proposed rate increase. You can watch Monday’s session below beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The case is scheduled to be considered by the Public Service Commission in January of next year.

You must be registered in order to testify at the hearings; however, you can fill out a letter of protest on the SC Public Service Commission’s website.

SCETV, Public Servision Commission Livestream