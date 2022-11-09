CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will host a public workshop Wednesday to discuss a plan to trim overgrown trees throughout West Ashley.

The utility provider said trees have grown too close to overhead powerlines making them a fire hazard and an issue for employee and public safety.

“Trees and tree limbs represent the number one reason for power outages in our system,” said a Dominion Energy spokesman.

The project comes amid a five-year cycle by Dominion Energy to maintain the safety, resiliency, and reliability of the utility’s electric system.

It’s currently scheduled to begin this year and will encompass about 100 miles of overhead lines throughout the West Ashley community including neighborhoods in the city of Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, and unincorporated Charleston County.

A ‘vegetation management workshop’ will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Founder’s Hall (Charles Town Landing) to inform members of the community about the planned project.

Sandhurst Westwood Northbridge Terrace Moreland Huntington Woods Byrnes Down Ashley Hall Manor Old Windermere Charlestowne Estates I, II, III South Windermere Lenevar Wappoo Heights Heathwood/Old Towne Parkwood-Farmfield Wespanee West Oak Forest and East Oak Forest Maryville-Ashleyville Washington Park Avondale Forest Neighborhood Coalition Grove Creek Village Albemarle Point

Oversized maps will be on display marking streets where work will be conducted.

The workshop was previously rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian in September.