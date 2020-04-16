Dominion Energy warns about scammers taking advantage of customers in times of crisis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is warning customers about scammers looking to take advantage of the current health crisis and severe weather that impacted the state earlier this week.

Dominion’s Public Affairs Specialist, Paul Fischer, said they are seeing an increase in utility scam calls right now. “Criminals are relentless in their pursuit to confuse and steal from our customers and they will use any crisis they can to prey on the vulnerable,” said Fischer.

Dominion has temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment during the pandemic.

Phone scammers, though, are demanding immediate payment and threaten to shut off service if payment is not made immediately.

Remember, Dominion Energy will not demand payment and ask for banking or credit card information over the phone or ask customers for immediate payment using a prepaid credit card or gift card.

If you are asked to pay immediately over the phone, hang up, you are talking to a scammer.

“Scammers understand that reliable utility service is essential to any home or business, and they will do whatever they can to play on that fear,” said Fischer. “As these scams evolve, some criminals have utilized technology such pre-recorded messages that falsely identify the scammers as part of our customer service team, or they may even “spoof” the Dominion Energy customer service number, so as to appear that the call is actually coming from the utility.”

Any demand or request for immediate payment should be an automatic red flag to customers.

Customers can and check their balances, due dates and even pay their bills with the added security of touch or face recognition on enabled devices through the utility’s new and free phone app.