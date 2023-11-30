NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy employees will distribute approximately 300 food baskets and more than 250 toys to pre-identified families in need on Dec. 5.

All toys are funded through employee donations, and the project is a part of the company’s annual Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project.

Assembly line production of food baskets will begin at 8:30 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., volunteers will arrive in staggered shifts and load items for delivery, and then they will head to deliver the items to the families.

The Good Neighbor Fund is a non-profit employee organization that financially supports families facing difficulties such as tragedies or emergencies.

This annual Christmas project comes after year-long fundraising and referral campaigns.