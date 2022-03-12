CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – High winds wreaked havoc on tractor-trailers along I-526 early Saturday morning

The Don Holt and Wando Bridges are currently closed to traffic due to multiple accidents associated with strong, gusty winds ripping through the Lowcountry.

An officer was in his cruiser assisting a motorist on top of the Wando Bridge along I-526 westbound when an 18-wheeler passed by — winds blew the container off the truck and struck the cruiser.

The container then went over the side of the bridge and into the Wando River.

Police said the cruiser was totaled, no injuries were reported. Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol crews are searching for the container.

Photo: Charleston PD

Photo: Charleston PD

High winds also blew another container off an 18-wheeler on I-526 eastbound, causing the truck to jackknife. “The chassis of the truck became twisted because of the accident,” officials said.

In a third incident, police said an empty container flew off a transfer truck on the Wando Bridge. Officials say the container will be placed back on the truck after winds slow.

Charleston PD says the bridges will remain closed until winds die down.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.