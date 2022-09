SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is partnering with The Blood Connection to host a blood drive this Saturday.

The blood drive is scheduled for September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors will be given a $20 e-gift card and a chance to win a gift card to Mex 1, Home Team BBQ, Dunleavy’s Pub, and Poe’s Tavern.

The drive is happening at 3222 Middle Street.

Visit thebloodconnection.org to make an appointment.