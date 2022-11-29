CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A worldwide day of generosity and giving is having an impact in the Lowcountry. Giving Tuesday is inspiring people in the tri-county area and beyond to make monetary donations to organizations that matter to them.

At Charleston Habitat for Humanity, monetary donations are used to create better lives for low-income families.

The non-profit builds homes, provides critical home repairs, and assists with rent payments for qualifying low-income families.

“We cannot do what we do what we do every day without you,” said Tonya Pilkenton, The Development Director at Charleston Habitat for Humanity. “People with low income really need your help so that they can have a safe affordable place to live and raise their children and they can help take care of their healthcare costs and other things that some of us take for granted.”

The organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday was $5,000.

Another organization that relies on donations is Charleston Animal Society. Their Giving Tuesday goal was $150,000 and $50,000 of that was matched thanks to a generous donor.

“A $25 donation is really a $50 donation. So today is the best day to donate and get value for your donation,” said Kay Hyman, a representative of Charleston Animal Society.

Medical care, medication, food, toys and blankets are just a few things on the long list of requirements the Charleston Animal Society needs to care for the upwards of 20,000 animals that come into their care each year.

