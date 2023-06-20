WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A second Donatos Pizza is opening its second location in Lowcountry on Tuesday.

Donatos West Ashley will be located at 1119 Wappoo Road in West Ashley.

“We are so excited to bring Donatos pizza to the West Ashley area and introduce more of the Charleston community to the great food Donatos offers,” franchise partner Hobie Hondros, said.

This will be the second Donatos location in the Charleston market joining the store in Summerville.

“The Summerville community loves Donatos pizza, and we know the residents of West Ashley will, too.”

Donatos West Ashley will offer online ordering at donatos.com and through the Donatos app for order-ahead pick up and delivery options.

While there will be inside seating for eight people, the store is primarily designed for pick up and delivery.