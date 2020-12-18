Don’t forget that letter to Santa! Berkeley County Courthouse will deliver letters through Dec. 23

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you mailed that letter to Santa? You still have some time – just drop it off at the Berkeley County Courthouse.

“We have been commissioned to be an official drop-off for Santa,” said Leah Dupree, Clerk of Court for Berkeley County.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well at the courthouse. Dupree said they’re ecstatic to be chosen to help Santa.

“Santa called us last year. This is our second year of being an official drop-off for the letters, and we were fortunate and happy to be receptive for doing that for Santa,” she said.

Letters from boys and girls show up every day and staff at the courthouse forward them right to Old Saint Nick.

“We have specific instructions as to how we handle the special mail. The children drop it off and each night before seven; we have to collect the mail and put it in a sack and leave it on the back steps for Santa to pick it up and it’s picked up every evening after 7 p.m.,” Dupree explained.

If you want to write a letter to Santa, it’s easy – they even have a little table set up in the courthouse for kids to write letters on location.

“We would be delighted for you to visit us at the Berkeley County Courthouse to drop your letter off to be mailed to Santa. You might need assistance from your parents to have a return address to make sure Santa can comply with your request and assistance dropping it off at our mailbox,” said Dupree. “I know some children are vertically challenged; they might need mom and dad to lift them up to be able to drop the letter into the mailbox.”

Santa will be responding to letters with return addresses.

“I hope everyone has a wonderful, merry and blessed Christmas. We’ve all had a tough year. COVID is taking a lot of the joy out of us. But we hope that everyone has a very special Christmas and may this be the best Christmas ever.”

The courthouse will be accepting letters to Santa until December 23.