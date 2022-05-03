CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than two years of pandemic-related shutdowns and cancellations, the live music scene is making its grand return with some of the biggest names traveling to the Lowcountry in 2022.

From the North Charleston Coliseum to the beautifully refurbished Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island, the Gilliard Center in downtown Charleston and the Charleston Music Hall – there is no shortage of perfect venues to listen to live music this summer across myriad genres.

SUMMER CONCERTS

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will perform on May 12 at Credit One Stadium

Kenny Chesney will bring his ‘Here and Now’ tour to Credit One Stadium on May 15.

Phish will hold a two-night concert event on May 31 and June 1, followed by a two-night event from the Dave Matthews Band on June 3 and 4 at Credit One Stadium.

Amy Grant will headline at the Charleston Music Hall on May 27.

Sheryl Crow will perform at Credit One Stadium on June 11.

In July, the Barenaked Ladies perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on the 15th.

Michael Bublé is set to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum and Weird Al Yankovic will entertain an audience at the Gaillard Center on August 14.

Music icon Elton John will bring his farewell tour to the Credit One Stadium on September 13.

Iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire will highlight at the North Charleston Coliseum on September 28.

Darius Rucker announced he will bring a unique music festival to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on October 8 and 9 — while he will headline the festival, some musical acts include Brothers Osborne, Trampled By Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, SUSTO and more.