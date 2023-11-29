DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Government is launching a new community engagement initiative called “Chat with the Chairman.”

The first event will be on Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Charleston Library on 8620 Patriot Boulevard.

Attendees will meet with Chairman Todd Friddle and can voice concerns, share ideas regarding the community, ask questions, and talk with the chairman about happenings that affect the community.

All residents are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. This event is the first in a series, with more to occur and future dates to be announced.

“We are committed to fostering open communication between government and the residents of Dorchester County,” said Chairman Todd Friddle. “The ‘Chat with the Chairman’ series provides an excellent platform for us to connect, discuss ideas, and work collaboratively towards the betterment of our community.”