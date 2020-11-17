Dorchester County coroner identifies individual found dead in an overturned car

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County say they have identified an individual who was found deceased in an overturned vehicle Monday evening.

According to the SCHP, the incident happened on private property near Boone Hill Rd. and US-17A sometime between Friday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 16.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling south on private property when it ran off the road and into the woods. The vehicle then went into a canal and overturned leaving the driver deceased.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers later announced the identity of the driver, 49-year-old Albert Youngblood Grant.

Coroner Brouthers said Grant was found inside his vehicle by a construction worker. He determined the date of death was November 13th.

The body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.