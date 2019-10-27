Fire officials: Dorchester County Council member loses home in fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire on Sunday, October 27 at around 5:14 AM.

The fire happened on 6188 Badham Drive and was the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman and her family.

Over 50 first responders from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded.

Officials say that Councilwoman Holman, her husband Herman, and two family members were home at the time of the fire.

One person has died, but the identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

Councilwoman Holman was transported to Trident Hospital for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the Historic Badham House is a complete loss.

George Bailey, Dorchester County Council Chairman, asked for Dorchester County residents to “pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time.”

Crews remain on scene and are working to extinguish hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, the State Fire Marshal, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.