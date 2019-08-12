Dorchester County Council to discuss teacher pay raises, money for parks & libraries Monday night

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 1-percent pay raise may be on the way for teachers in Dorchester District 2.

Two weeks ago, Superintendent Joseph Pye requested $2 million to make that happen.

Dorchester County Council is expected to talk about possible amending this year’s budget for that pay raise.

Council is also expected to talk about $30 million for parks and another $30 million for libraries.

That funding may be in separate questions on this November’s ballot.

Back in May, the state Supreme Court decision that ruled the county’s 2016 bond referendum to be unlawful because it combined the two issues into one question.

Monday’s meeting will be the third reason for both referendums.

They must be passed by County Council by August 15th for them to be on the ballot in November. That meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Willie R David Council Chambers in St. George.