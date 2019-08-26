Dorchester County deputies seeking information on man missing since 2017

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man related to a cold case.

The victim, Corey Tahj Kelly, was reported missing from a home on Windsor Hill Blvd. in North Charleston back in 2017.

Deputies say his sister last heard from him around 10:00 p.m. on September 11th of that year.

Kelly’s family stated that Corey has never gone this long without speaking to his mother or sister.

The victim has past reports of psychiatric problems and drug abuse, according to a press release.

Kelly is described as a 19-year-old black male, approximately 6’00” tall, 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right and left arm.

Anyone with information is asked for contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.