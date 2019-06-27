Dorchester County deputies to conduct traffic checkpoint in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a safety checkpoint in North Charleston.

Sgt. Rick Carson said the department’s traffic unit and Target Zero are conducting the checkpoints in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement.

Drivers in the area of Appian Way will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, seatbelt use, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy.

The traffic enforcement will happen Friday, June 28th at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers.