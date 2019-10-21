Dorchester County is considering new rules for pets

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There could soon be new rules for how pet owners care for animals in Dorchester County.

The rules are being discussed during a County Council meeting scheduled for Monday night.

A revised ordinance would change how abuse cases are prosecuted; it would also have new requirements for veterinarian treatment for sick or hurt animals, new rules for how to properly tether animals and extend insurance requirements for families with what are considered dangerous animals.

It would also create a new free-roaming cat program in collaboration with Dorchester Paws.