SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced an arrest after a September shooting killed one person.

SPD arrested Steven Earl Johnson Jr. (23) on October 7, charging him with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On September 24, police responded to the shooting at Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty on Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m. where a man, identified as Doug Kennerly (34), was killed.

Kennerly was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said Johnson was apprehended in Florida and extradited by U.S. marshals back to South Carolina in the past week.

He is currently held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.