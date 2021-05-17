1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at baby shower in Summerville over the weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An argument at a baby shower escalated to a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday evening in Summerville.

Police say several people were attending a baby shower when two individuals began to argue. They say the argument quickly escalated to a shooting, where three adults were shot.

It happened off Miles Jamison Road, which was shut down along with Arbor Road for some time Saturday as police conducted their investigation.

All three victims were taken to Trident Hospital for treatment; however, one of the victims, Perry Jackson, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting. The two others are still being treated.

Summerville Police say Pierre Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Laquan Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both were denied bond on the murder and attempted murder charges.