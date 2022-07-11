DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday evening in Dorchester County.

Troopers say a Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on I-26 before veering off the highway, striking a ditch, and trees, then overturning.

One person in the vehicle’s backseat was killed and 4 other occupants, including the driver, were transported to the hospital, SCHP said in a release.

The status of their conditions is unknown at this time.

The identity of the deceased is due to be released by the Dorchester County Coroner.