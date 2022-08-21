DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.
The crash happened on Sunday around 1:45 a.m. just east of Summerville.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The year make and model of the car is unknown.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.