DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.

The crash happened on Sunday around 1:45 a.m. just east of Summerville.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The year make and model of the car is unknown.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.