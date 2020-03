DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight in Dorchester County.

Troopers say one person was killed after hitting a tree on I-26 westbound near mile marker 179 just before 1:00 a.m.

That person was transported to Trident Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name.