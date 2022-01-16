1 dead in single-vehicle crash near St. George

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says that one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision that happened early Sunday morning near the St. George area.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on St. Mark Bowman Road when the SUV ran off the road and struck an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Any information on the decedent can be obtained from the Dorchester County Coroner.

SCHP is investigating.