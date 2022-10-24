NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains.

An incident report indicates that the victim’s sister was present at the time, “ran outside to find her brother on the ground shot” after hearing gunshots, and told deputies that she “saw no one around at that time.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 843-832-0350.