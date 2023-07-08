DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating a Saturday night shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road.

Dispatch received a call for a gunshot victim at a shopping center near the intersection with Windsor Hill Blvd. just before 9:30 p.m.

“Deputies arriving on scene located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” said officials with the sheriff’s office. “That person has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told deputies they did not know who fired the shot.

Authorities are actively investigating the scene Saturday night.