DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday night.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:08 p.m. Sunday on Orangeburg Road near Dubose School Road, just one mile west of Summerville.

A Chevrolet pick-up truck was headed west on Orangeburg Road when a Buick sedan traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on.

The driver of the Buick was killed and the truck driver was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The Dorchester County Coroner identified the deceased victim was identified as 42-year-old Monica Nailling.