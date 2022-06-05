DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCND)- Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning in Dorchester County.

According to SCHP, a passenger of a Nissan Altima was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 9:06 a.m. on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Blvd.

The vehicle was traveling S on SC-61 when the driver veered off the road and struck a tree.

The Nissan driver was transported to Trident Medical Center while the passenger was pronounced dead.

SCHP is investigating the crash.