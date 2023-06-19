DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new $11,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help Dorchester County monitor weather patterns and conditions.

Dorchester County leaders say the grant will be allocated to purchasing weather stations to help strengthen the county’s monitoring infrastructure.

The goal is to provide stronger real-time weather data and protect citizens from potential severe weather impacts. Stations will collect temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, precipitation, and other meteorological metrics, according to the county.

“Dorchester County is grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for their investment in our community’s resilience and safety,” said Dorchester County Council Chairman Todd Friddle. “These weather stations will play a vital role in enhancing our emergency preparedness capabilities, enabling us to proactively respond to potential weather-related challenges and safeguard our residents.”

Representatives from the Duke Energy Foundation will present the check to the Dorchester County Emergency Management Director Thomas McNeal and County Council Chairman Todd Friddle on Tuesday, June 20th.