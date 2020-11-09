17 catalytic converters stolen from car lot in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating after 17 catalytic converters were stolen from A Plus Auto on Old Trolley Road.

According to the report, an employee arrived around noon on Sunday and noticed several boards missing from the wooden fence surrounding the lot. Later that evening, he “noticed a catalytic converter to be missing off of a vehicle and began inspecting the rest of the lot.”

The employee found 17 vehicles with missing catsalytic converters.

Officers saw “multiple vehicles with dirty handprints/body imprints on the doors and windows.” Vehicles were processed for evidence.

Surveillance footage revealed that motion activated lights came on around 2:00 a.m. Sunday and “continued to activate until approximately 6:00 a.m.”

Four to five men were caught on camera walking around the lot.

Summerville PD estimates that over $10,000 worth of property was stolen.