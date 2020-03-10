18-year-old dead after a shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Early on Monday morning, a fatal shooting occurred at 151 Cady Drive in Summerville.

Deputies say that it was just after 1 am when they arrived on the scene of the incident.

According to a police report, three 18-year-old males were involved in the shooting.

This afternoon, the coroner told News 2 that one of those three males has passed away.

His name is Nicholas Payton Davis.

The other two males involved in the shooting are sustaining gunshot injuries and have been transferred to a nearby medical facility.

Following the shooting, deputies interviewed witnesses and collected some evidence from the home.

At this time, they say that they need to piece together all the information they have gathered to find out the cause of this fatal shooting.

“Our next step is for the detectives to continue with their investigation and see what they can find out. We also plan on speaking with the two individuals who have been hospitalized at Trident Medical Center. Currently, they are being treated and we do not know right now when we will be able to speak with them,” says Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

If you happen to have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.