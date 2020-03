SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The USGS recorded a 2.3 earthquake in Summerville on Sunday.

Storm Team 2 meteorologist David Dickson says the weak quake was recorded near the Centerville area just before 11:00 p.m. at a depth of 5 km.

A number of viewers said they felt the earthquake at their homes in Summerville.

Dickson says these earthquakes are not uncommon in the Summerville area.

Nearly 30 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or less have been recorded in the Charleston area just in the past 5 years.