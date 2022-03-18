SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after police confiscated more than 3,000 grams of marijuana and over $23,000 in cash during a drug bust in Summerville.

An officer with the Summerville Police Department was on foot patrol at the Staybridge Hotel on Holiday Drive then they smelled marijuana in the air on Thursday.

According to a report, the officer traced the smell to a parked vehicle and the odor of marijuana became stronger as the officer approached the automobile.

Police said the driver, who appeared to be extremely nervous, said he was at the hotel to pick up a friend. He later admitted to there being a substance in the vehicle after the officer saw what appeared to be “shake” on the center console.

The officer said they located bags of a “green plant-like material,” a scale and several plastic baggies inside the car.

Another person’s wallet was found on the passenger seat. That person, and the driver, were placed in the officer’s cruiser for refusing to talk to law enforcement about the marijuana and contraband.

The marijuana weighed about 3,410 grams. One of the two men had $906 in cash. During a search of the vehicle, an additional 98 grams of location along with $23,208 in cash.