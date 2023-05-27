SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left three injured.

The shooting happened off Central Avenue, according to the Summerville Police Department.

According to SPD, a citizen called about a man on the side of the road near Corey Gardens with a gun and a gunshot wound. The witness rendered aid until police arrived.

Officers discovered three total victims, all of whom were taken to local hospitals.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

No other details were provided. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.