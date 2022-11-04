DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say two people were killed during a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 17-Alternate in Dorchester County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two vehicles, a 2005 Acura sedan and a 2009 Hyundai SUV, were traveling north along Hwy 17-A shortly before 8:00 a.m. when they were stuck by a 2007 Honda van traveling south.

The driver of the Acura was not injured. But troopers said the driver and two passengers inside the Hyundai were taken to a local hospital for injuries. A third passenger was killed.

The driver of the Honda van was also killed during the crash.

Victim identification will be provided by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office when available.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.