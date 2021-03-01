2 men arrested for gas station armed robbery; good Samaritan trails suspect vehicle

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A good Samaritan tailed a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at a gas station in the Givhans community Sunday night, helping law enforcement make arrests in the case.

“It was last night about eight o’clock, I was taking the trash out,” recalled Maressa Burgess, a cashier at Carter’s Fast Stop on Highway 61 in Dorchester County.

When Burgess returned, she said one customer did not look normal.

“Just by the look on their face, I knew something wasn’t right. He came in and pulled the gun out of his pants, and I put my head down and backed up against the counter,” she said.

The suspect took money from the cash register and asked for lottery tickets, but Burgess said he did not end up getting any of those.

“The whole time he had a gun towards my back. He was looking for other stuff, and he body-pushed me around, put me to the other register; I opened it, next thing you know he told me to get on the floor and had the gun pointed down to my back.”

Burgess was certain he was going to shoot, but… “next thing I know, he was gone,” she said.

According to a report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the store clerk told deputies one of the male suspects entered the store while another was seen just outside the front door.

A customer was outside of the gas station and realized what was happening. The report states a female who was driving the vehicle in which the suspect’s arrived in had left the gas station before the suspects could get back inside.

The customer trailed her vehicle and was able to give details to the authorities.

Rashard Kenneth Lee Graham and Rodney Damon Harrison, both of North Charleston, were arrested and charged with armed robbery after they were located in the area.

Graham also faces kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

For Burgess, she’s glad that she made it out alive. “Right now, I’m really shaken up. I’m scared to death, but I’ll get through it just like I do anything else,” she said.

Deputies made contact with the female suspect on Pierce Road in Colleton County. She admitted that she rode to the gas station with the two suspects.

Investigators are still reviewing the case and say more charges are likely.