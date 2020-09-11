$21M grant awarded to SC port for Ridgeville Inland Distribution Support Facility

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority has been awarded a grant that will help with transportation to and from the port.

According to a news release Thursday, the funds will help make improvements at the Ridgeville Commerce Park where Walmart has agreed to make a multi-million-dollar investment and create thousands of new jobs.

The $21 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go towards the Ridgeville Inland Distribution Support Facility, which will help pay for a new industrial access road, a 20-acre truck chassis and an empty container storage yard in preparation for the development of the new Walmart facility.

It will also be used to widen Highway 27 to improve access between the commerce park and I-26.

The grant will provide thousands of local jobs for the project in Dorchester County.