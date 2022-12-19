SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws will host its 23rd Annual Downs Byrd Memorial Oyster Roast in February.

Join Dorchester Paws for endless oysters and live music on February 4.

Proceeds from the oyster roast event will benefit the hundreds of animals under Dorchester Paws’ care.

“Every dollar makes a difference so we are able to continue our transformative, life-saving mission to instill humane principles into society through the prevention of cruelty to animals and end unnecessary euthanasia in Dorchester County,” Officials with Dorchester Paws said.

Tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door.

Tickets include all you can eat oysters, seafood boil, chili, and desserts. A cash beer and wine bar will be at the event.

An auction benefiting Dorchester Paws will also take place.

The 23rd Annual Downs Byrd Memorial Oyster Roast is scheduled for February 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Summerville Country Club.